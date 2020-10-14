Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 14

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 3:54pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee said Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the new normal. She is a buyer of the stock.

Jon Najarian noticed unusual options activity in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK). He wants to buy the stock.

Jim Lebenthal is bullish on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). The stock is trading higher after the earnings, but Lebenthal expected a larger gain.

Joe Terranova thinks Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is a buy.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon Najarian

