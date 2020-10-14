'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 14
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee said Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the new normal. She is a buyer of the stock.
Jon Najarian noticed unusual options activity in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK). He wants to buy the stock.
Jim Lebenthal is bullish on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). The stock is trading higher after the earnings, but Lebenthal expected a larger gain.
Joe Terranova thinks Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is a buy.
