Which Casino Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios via stocks, options and forex trading.

Casino stocks have recovered in recent months following 52-week lows in March. We recently asked over 400 Benzinga investors and traders which casino stock they believe will grow the most by 2025.

Best Casino Stocks

Over the next five years, which casino stock will have the largest percentage gain?

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS)

(NYSE: LVS) Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN)

(NASDAQ: PENN) Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN)

(NASDAQ: WYNN) MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM)

(NYSE: MGM) Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR)

(NASDAQ: RRR) Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR)

(NASDAQ: CZR) Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD)

35% of traders and investors revealed they believe Penn National would experience the largest percentage price per share gain by 2025.

In September, Benzinga reported optimism was growing for Penn National given its partial ownership and partnership in Barstool Sports. This news powered Penn National to a 52-week high.

With brand-awareness and the backing of internet personality Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sportsbook is positioned to be a market leader in America’s emerging sports betting markets. Benzinga recently reported casinos nationwide launching sports betting apps in the U.S. could be a significant growth story in the coming years.

Shares of Penn National have climbed to $64.92 per share, off the 52-week low of $3.75.

Following Penn, our study revealed traders and investors are most confident in Wynn Resorts: 15.1% said Wynn's stock has the largest percentage upside in the next five years.

Wynn is a global brand in casino gaming: among Wynn’s six properties, three are based in the U.S. and three are based in Cotai Strip, Macau. Wynn’s newest luxury casino property is Encore Boston Harbor. The Everett, Massachusetts casino opened in June 2019, seeing roughly eight full months of operation prior to nationwide lockdowns.

Wynn is trading at $72.61 as of publishing, off the 52-week low of $35.84.

At the opposite end of our survey results: only 6.2% of traders and investors see Red Rock Resorts and 9.2% see Boyd Gaming experiencing the largest percentage price per share increase by 2025.

If you haven’t visited casino destination resorts since the onset of the pandemic, person-to-person interactions within resorts have changed vastly. Worldwide casinos and gaming operations will be watching closely as speculation continues to circulate on a coronavirus vaccine release date.

We provided a first-hand account of what it’s like to visit Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic in a summer report.

This study was conducted by Benzinga in October 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The order of survey answers were randomized for each respondent. The study reflects results from over 400 adults.