Todd Gordon's Tesla Options Trade
On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon suggested that traders should consider a bullish options trade in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
He wants to buy the November $450/$500 call spread for about $16. The trade breaks even at $466 or around 9% above the closing price on Thursday and its maximal profit is $34. Gordon wants to limit his losses so he would place a stop loss at 50% of the paid premium.
Tesla trades around $434 per share at the time of publication.
Related Links:
Tesla Option Trader Bets $3M On 29% Upside From Here
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Todd Gordon Trading NationLong Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga