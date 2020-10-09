Todd Gordon's Tesla Options Trade

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon suggested that traders should consider a bullish options trade in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

He wants to buy the November $450/$500 call spread for about $16. The trade breaks even at $466 or around 9% above the closing price on Thursday and its maximal profit is $34. Gordon wants to limit his losses so he would place a stop loss at 50% of the paid premium.

Tesla trades around $434 per share at the time of publication.

Related Links:

Tesla Option Trader Bets $3M On 29% Upside From Here

Which EV Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?