Todd Gordon's Tesla Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2020 12:15pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon suggested that traders should consider a bullish options trade in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

He wants to buy the November $450/$500 call spread for about $16. The trade breaks even at $466 or around 9% above the closing price on Thursday and its maximal profit is $34. Gordon wants to limit his losses so he would place a stop loss at 50% of the paid premium.

Tesla trades around $434 per share at the time of publication.

