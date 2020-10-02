Which Currency ETF Will Grow The Most By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they are managing and building their personal portfolios.

What Are Currency ETFs?

ETFs are exchange-traded funds. An ETF is an investment fund that trades on a stock exchange along with stocks for individual companies.

For example, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an ETF that represents 100 of the largest companies by market capitalization on the Nasdaq.

Currency ETFs give investors the ability to trade the currencies of countries around the globe. Currency exchange-traded funds are popular with forex investors and those keen on the political stances of nations and interest rates.

Currency ETFs are popular in the world of forex trading. If you’re interested in investing long in the U.S. dollar, you might consider the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSE: UUP).

Given the UUP ETF is long the US Dollar, UUP in turn shorts those nations that have trade relations with the U.S., such as the Canadian dollar and Japanese yen.

This week we posed the following question: over the next five years, which currency ETF will have the largest percentage gain?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Best Currency ETF

A majority of respondents, 53.5%, told us the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund would be the currency ETF that sees the largest gain by 2025.

25.6% of readers said the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust, an ETF that tracks the price of the euro, would experience the largest gain over the next five years.

Respondents were the least confident on the future of the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, which received 20.9% of the support in this week’s study.

