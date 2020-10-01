Which Blue-Chip Consumer Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we asked investors and traders: over the next five years, which blue-chip consumer stock will have the largest percentage gain?

Why Invest In Blue Chip Stocks?

Investors often choose blue-chip stocks when they want proven track records and promises of future success.

While investing in stocks is never a completely safe bet, blue chips are often stocks with the best risk/reward trade-off. Here are 10 successful blue-chip stocks with staying power.

Best Blue Chip Stocks

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX): 36.7%

(NASDAQ: SBUX): 36.7% Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO): 34.4%

(NYSE: KO): 34.4% McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD): 28.9%

The majority of readers thought Starbucks would gain the most by 2025. They didn't see quite as much upside with Coca-Cola, which garnered 34.4% of investor support in our polling.

Respondents were mixed on the long-term growth of McDonald’s, with 25.9% with readers saying it would gain the least in the coming years.

At the time of publication, the blue-chip stock from this list that was trading at the highest price per share was Starbucks at $221.40 per share. Coca-Cola is trading the lowest of the three stocks at $49.37 per share.