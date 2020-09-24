'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 24: Disney, Fortive And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone suggested that traders should consider buying Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV).
Amy Raskin is a buyer of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN).
Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) on the re-opening of the Disney Hong Kong. He explained that these re-openings have been a catalyst for a move higher in the last few months.
Josh Brown is bullish on Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE: STC).
Jon Najarian bought Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) during the show.
