Survey: 37% Of Traders Have Purchased Options During The Pandemic
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about when they manage and build their personal portfolios.
This week we asked:
During the pandemic, have you purchased options?
- Yes, I have purchased call options.
- Yes, I have purchased put options.
- Yes, I have purchased both call and put options.
- No, I haven’t purchased options.
What Are Options?
An option is a contract to buy or sell a stock, usually 100 shares of the stock per contract, at a pre-negotiated price (also called the “strike price”) and by a certain date (also called the “exercise date”).
While learning how to trade options can be a great tool in diversifying the ways you trade, like any investment vehicle it’s important to understand the risks involved.
Options Trading During The Pandemic
Overall, 37.1% said they’ve traded options contracts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Among the 37.1% who’ve made options trading part of their investment plan: 18.7% of respondents said they’ve only purchased call options, 3.2% said they’ve only purchased put options and 15.2% have purchased both call and put options.
Meanwhile, a majority of those surveyed (62.9% to be exact) said they haven’t purchased options whatsoever since the onset of the pandemic.
Here’s the full list of results from this week’s study:
During the pandemic, have you purchased options?
- 18.7%: Yes, I have purchased call options
- 3.2%: Yes, I have purchased put options
- 15.2%: Yes, I have purchased both call and put options
- 62.9%: No, I haven’t purchased options
This study was conducted by Benzinga in September 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 300 adults.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Long Ideas Options Crowdsourcing Markets Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga