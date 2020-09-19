Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Boeing, Kroger And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

As the third-quarter winds down and the presidential election heads for the home stretch, market volatility was still a major theme last week. The big U.S. indexes ended marginally lower for a week that saw the latest Federal Reserve commentary, the unveiling of the latest products from the iPhone maker and the electric version of America's favorite vehicle, as well as the latest in the ongoing TikTok saga.

Also, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed away at week's end, no doubt heralding further political upheaval and market uncertainty.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Shanthi Rexaline's "Why Amazon Is Among Morgan Stanley's Top Picks For Q4, 2021" shows why Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stands to benefit from the shelter-in-place holiday shopping season.

"3 Airline Stocks To Buy, According To Seaport Global" by Jayson Derrick discusses why Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and a few of its peers may be contrarian stock picks now on very early signs of an industry recovery.

In "General Electric Analyst Targets $1.5B In Industrial FCF In 2021," Wayne Duggan reveals why General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) has several significant offsets to current troubles that support its cash flow.

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) is well positioned to transform health care access, according to Chris Katje's "CVS Is Transforming Health Care, Piper Sandler Says In Upgrade."

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Boeing And FAA Share Blame For Deadly 737 Max Crashes: Congressional Report," makes the case that the key for Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) investors moving forward is when exactly the 737 Max will be cleared for takeoff.

The bullish case for Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) can no longer be justified. So says "Kroger Is Out Of Momentum, BofA Says In Downgrade" by Jayson Derrick. See why it will be more difficult for it to beat expectations moving forward.

Jason Shubnell's "The SEC Gets Involved With Nikola" indicates that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will assess the merits of a short-seller's allegations that electric-truck maker Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) has deceived investors.

"Why BofA Is Sidelined On Caterpillar" by Priya Nigam discusses why a top analyst remains concerned about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) despite signs of acceleration in global growth. What does the analyst prefer instead?

