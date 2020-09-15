Which ETF Will Grow The Most By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios.

What Are ETFs?

ETF stands for exchange-traded funds. An ETF is an investment fund that trades on a stock exchange along with stocks for individual companies.

ETFs track an index like the S&P 500, track a sector, represent a commodity (like gold, oil or wheat) or sample a basket of stocks or bonds that meet a given criteria. Exchange-traded funds are popular with investors given they can help mitigate risk in your portfolio.

For example: QQQ is an ETF that represents 100 of the largest companies by market capitalization on the NASDAQ.

This week we posed the following question related to five popular exchange-traded funds: Over the next five years, which ETF will have the largest percentage gain?

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY)

(NYSE: SPY) Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NASDAQ: XLF)

(NASDAQ: XLF) iShares Silver Trust (NASDAQ: SLV)

(NASDAQ: SLV) MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ: EEM)

(NASDAQ: EEM) Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ)

Which ETF Will Grow the Most?

Out of the five ETFs we surveyed investors on, 36.9% of traders and investors agreed that the QQQ ETF will experience the largest percentage growth over the next five years.

Not far behind: 30% of respondents told us SPY, the first ETF listed in the U.S. and the largest ETF fund in the world by market capitalization, would be the strongest performing ETF by 2025.

Less popular with investors were the EEM and SLV ETFs, accumulating 14.6% and 12.3% of support.

Respondents to our weekly study were the least keen on the XLF, an ETF fund known for its large bank concentration. Only 6.2% said XLF would be the largest gaining ETF by 2025.

This study was conducted by Benzinga in September 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 250 adults.