Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Exxon, Peloton, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

This past week's bullish calls included semiconductor and ride-sharing leaders.

Recent stock-splitters and an oil supermajor were among last week's bearish calls.

The big U.S. indexes ended another volatile week in the red, led by a 4% retreat in the Nasdaq. Investors have their eyes on moves by the Oracle of Omaha and the upcoming iPhone launch. The week also saw a notable CEO turnover and a retailer on the brink possibly saved, even while the e-commerce colossus further expands its footprint.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is already delivering solid profits, even at this early stage of growth, according to Chris Katje's "7 Peloton Analysts On The Q4 Report: 'A Bona Fide Growth Company'."

In "Uber Analyst Expects California's Prop 22 To Pass Based On Latest Polling," Wayne Duggan reveals why Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) may dodge the AB5 bullet on Election Day.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Why Moody's Is Upgrading AMD's Credit Rating" shows why the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) credit rating is no longer below investment grade, making shares more attractive for risk-averse investors.

"Sysco Analyst Says Restaurant Supplier Will Emerge From COVID-19 'A Much Stronger Company'" by Priya Nigam discusses why Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) can take meaningful market share from small competitors.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at 4 Pros Offer Their Take On The Tech Sell-Off: 'Natural Speed Bump' and Jack Dorsey Says Internet Wants A Currency And It's Bitcoin.

Bears

Chris Katje's "BofA On 5 Upcoming Apple Catalysts: 'Time To Pay Attention To The Fundamentals'" says that possible headwinds made one top Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst cautious.

In Wayne Duggan's "Analyst: S&P Passed On Tesla Because It's 'Profoundly Overvalued'," makes the case that the decision to shun Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was brave of the S&P 500 Committee.

"Exxon Mobil May Need $15B In Debt To Support Dividend, Says MKM Partners" by Priya Nigam discusses what it may take for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to back its generous dividend.

Analysts have concerns about Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) after its quarterly report. So says "Oracle Analysts On The Sidelines After Q1 Beat: BofA Awaits Sustained Revenue Acceleration" by Shanthi Rexaline.

Be sure to check out AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Halt A 'Wake-Up Call,' WHO Says and Analysts Aren't Impressed With GameStop's Quarter Or Future for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.