Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Costco, FedEx And More

This past week's bullish calls included pharmaceutical and package delivery leaders.

Tech giants and top airlines were among last week's bearish calls.

The stock market started last week with a bit of a facelift, and it turned out to be another volatile week, with Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 ending around 2% lower and the Nasdaq down more than 3%. It was also a week that saw the headlong race for a coronavirus vaccine continue, as well as jobs numbers that were not as bad as feared.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Shanthi Rexaline's "Why Morgan Stanley Is Buying The Dip In Eli Lilly" shows why the recent pullback in its shares makes the valuation of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) more attractive.

In "BofA Raises FedEx Price Target For Second Time In 2 Weeks," Wayne Duggan shares some of the tailwinds that FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) stock appears to have for the rest of the year.

Robust monthly sales at Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) make a strong case for outperformance, according to Chris Katje's "Why Costco Shares Hit A New 52-Week High." Is a special dividend in the cards?

"Educational Stocks: Top Back-To-School Pick?" by Ben Broadwater discusses how back-to-school shopping has changed due to the pandemic, making Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) a top pick.

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "'Nothing Short Of Stupid,' Hedge Fund Manager Says Of Post-Split Gains In Apple And Tesla," one expert doesn't mince words about post-split Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors.

Attorney General William Barr pushes for charges against the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary. So says "Justice Dept To Unveil Antitrust Charges Against Google Later This Month: NYT" by Shivdeep Dhaliwal.

"BofA Says More Airline Capacity Cuts Ahead" by Priya Nigam discusses what the end of summer could mean for shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and its industry peers.

Aditya Raghunath's "GSX Techedu Shares Drop 13.6% As SEC Probes Short Seller Claims Of Tampered Earnings" indicates that GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE: GSK) sales numbers are being probed.

