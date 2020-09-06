Which FAANG Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios.

What Are FAANG Stocks?

The term FAANG stocks refers to five of the most popular tech stocks traded on the NASDAQ and NYSE.

This week we posed the following question related to FAANG stocks: Over the next five years, which stock will have the largest percentage gain?

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

(NASDAQ: FB) Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

(NASDAQ: NFLX) Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

See Also: 'Caution But Not Bearishness': Analysts Respond To Tech Stock Plunge

Which FAANG Stock Will Grow The Most?

About 44.7% of traders and investors believe Amazon’s price per share over the next five years, relative to its FAANG counterparts. Readers chose Amazon’s stock to increase the most out of the options provided.

Only 7% of traders thought Netflix would gain the most. They didn't see much upside with Facebook or Google, with both stocks garnering 10.6% and 11.7% of investors support, respectively.

Respondents were mixed on Apple’s long term growth with 25.9% of readers saying Apple would gain the most in the coming years.

At the time of publication, the FAANG stock trading at the highest price per share Amazon at $3,320.29 per share. Facebook is trading the lowest of the five stocks at $286 per share.

This study was conducted by Benzinga in August 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 700 adults.

Robert Schultz contributed to this report.