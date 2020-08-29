Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Salesforce, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

This past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and other tech leaders.

The leading EV maker and a top biotech were among the bearish calls.

The big three U.S. stock indexes ended the past week higher, led by the more than 3% gain in the Nasdaq. Yet, economic news continued to be disappointing, prompting a Federal Reserve policy shift. It was also a week that saw a shakeup in the Dow Jones industrials, the result of a prominent stock split.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Shanthi Rexaline's "Apple Analysts See 'Once In A Decade' Opportunity Ahead Of iPhone 'Supercycle'" says Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has "a lot of gasoline left in the tank."

In "9 Salesforce Analysts React To 'Jaw Dropping Performance' In Q2," Wayne Duggan shares why software giant Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) has a COVID-19 tailwind and valuation upside.

"Why BofA Is Bullish On Micron Despite Huawei Challenges: 5 Takeaways" by Priya Nigam discusses ways that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) still has plenty going for it.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) analysts have been raising their estimates, according to Chris Katje's "Roku Rallies On Bullish Analyst Projection For 125M Subscribers."

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at Opportunity, Risk And Interest: What Benzinga Users Have To Say About Investing and Stifel Says Starbucks Will 'Grind Higher' To $90 Per Share.

Bears

Wayne Duggan's "Is Tesla Stock The 'Largest Single Bubble' In History?" shows why one analyst feels that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is beyond overvalued, with underlying business fundamentals simply not supporting anything close to its current valuation.

Coronavirus vaccine competition could be hurting sentiment on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX). So says "Novavax Shares Down 40% From Early August Peak: What's Behind The Weakness?" by Shanthi Rexaline.

In Chris Katje's "Morgan Stanley Says Sports Betting Expectations Are Too High, Downgrades DraftKings And Penn National," see six major risks in a Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) investment.

"Why 2 Urban Outfitters Analysts Are Sidelined After Retailer's Q2 Sales Beat" by Jayson Derrick discusses why a surprise profit did not impress some Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) analysts.

Be sure to check out The So-Called 'Buffett Indicator' Hits All-Time High and September Outlook: Rally Faces Potential New Challenge From Pre-Election Nerves for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.