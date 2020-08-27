Market Overview

'More Money Chasing Fewer Stocks,' Mark Cuban On Why He No Longer Actively Trades

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 5:10am   Comments
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban, in a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, discussed his current outlook on trading and investing.

Change In Landscape From The 90s: The owner of Dallas Mavericks said he makes his investment decisions independent of financial advisors, and sticks to companies he personally believes in. 

Cuban is a known supporter of technological innovations and holds investments in giants like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

"I used to trade a lot, I used to be very, very active as a trader," Cuban told David Rubenstein.

In the 90s and early 2000s, there was a lot less money chasing more stocks, but “now there is a lot more money chasing fewer stocks,” according to Cuban.

"It's harder to trade and be successful, so I just stick to companies I believe in," the "Shark Tank" host said in the Bloomberg interview.

COVID-19 Brings New Opportunity: Cuban also talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic could create opportunities for entrepreneurs and the NBA bubble. The "Shark Tank" host remarked that the lockdown situation is forcing people to adapt to a digital lifestyle.

He claimed that these troubled times is the perfect and opportune moment for creative and innovative entrepreneurs with a vision for the future.

Back in April, Cuban claimed that despite having a hopeful long term opinion, he held a bleak view of the US market rally in the short run.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Coronavirus Covid-19 Mark Cuban

