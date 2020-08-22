Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: GM, Intel, Walmart And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

This past week's bullish calls included automaker and retail giants.

Fast food and semiconductor stocks were among the bearish calls.

The stock market returned to record highs last week as a remarkably strong earnings season began to wrap up, and it saw its first $2 trillion market cap. Yet the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials ended the week only fractionally higher, while the Nasdaq fared a little better.

The week brought some good news for aerospace and industrial giants, as well as the ride sharing leaders. The news was not so good for the e-commerce colossus and a company that drew the ire of the U.S. president.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

In "Wall Street Weighs In On Alibaba's Impressive User Growth, Investing In The Future," Wayne Duggan shares what the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) earnings report revealed.

"Morgan Stanley Raises General Motors Target On Ultium Valuation" by Priya Nigam outlines why speculation of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) spinning off its electric vehicle business sent shares higher.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is "ready for battle" and deserves a premium valuation, according to Jayson Derrick's "4 Walmart Analysts On Q2 Report, What's Next For Retail Giant."

Shanthi Rexaline's "Nvidia Q2 Roundup: Analysts See 'Only Perpetual Growth Story In Semis,' Premium Valuation" reveals why analysts were pleased with the latest NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) results.

Bears

Wayne Duggan's "Apple Analyst Talks 'Fortnite' Lawsuit, WeChat Ban And 'Worrisome' Slowdown In China" suggests the safest place for investors to watch the Apple, Inc. drama (NASDAQ: AAPL) is from the sidelines.

In Priya Nigam's "BofA Cuts Intel Target On Uncertain Roadmap," see why continuing manufacturing problems have offset any optimism about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

"Institutional Investor Says McDonald's Lawsuit Against Ex-CEO Shows Failure By Board" by Jayson Derrick discusses how Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) suffers from a "toxic tone at the top" of the company.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) had a regulatory setback on its rheumatoid arthritis treatment. So says "Gilead Analysts Trim Expectations After 'Very Unexpected' Adverse FDA Ruling" by Shanthi Rexaline.

