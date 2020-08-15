Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CVS, Moderna, Facebook, Tilray And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

This week's bullish calls included a social media leader and specialty retailers.

Big tech stocks and a COVID-19 play were among the week's bearish calls.

In another roller-coaster week for the markets, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 managed to end relatively flat, while the Dow Jones industrials pulled off a gain of almost 2%. It was a week that saw another prominent stock split and new jobless claims fall to under a million. And while one candidate took the next big step on the road to the White House, the funding of the U.S. Postal Service has become a political football.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

In "Unusually Large Facebook Option Trades Suggest 2020 Rally Has Legs," Wayne Duggan suggests that smart money was betting this week the Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rally will continue.

"BofA's 9 Takeaways On Sirius XM After CFO Chat" by Priya Nigam outlines why Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) seems well-positioned to capitalize on increasing podcasting and a growing digital audio entertainment market.

The second-quarter CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) earnings report was "more good than bad," according to Jayson Derrick's "Analyst Breaks Down CVS Health's 'Complicated' Quarter."

Sanju Swamy's "Lululemon Analyst Says Mirror Acquisition Is A Win-Win" lists the growth drivers for Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) after its acquisition.

Bears

Wayne Duggan's "Wealth Manager: Big Tech Stocks 'Grossly Disconnected From Reality'" points out that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and others are overdue for a pullback.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) faces the risk of delays or disappointing results. So says "Moderna Analysts Say COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Reflects Pricing Risk, Shows Ability To Scale" by Shanthi Rexaline.

"Why Micron's Stock Is Trading Lower Today" by Tanzeel Akhtar discusses why there is some near-term uncertainty surrounding the Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) revenue forecast over the next few quarters.

In Priya Nigam's "Cantor Cuts Tilray Target On Q2 Sales Miss," see why disappointing recreational sales and inventory buildup at wholesalers weighed on Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) in its second quarter.

