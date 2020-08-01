Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Facebook And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

This week's bullish calls included tech giants and a top biotech.

An aerospace giant and the electric vehicle leader were among the week's bearish calls.

This past week was a busy one, leaving investors much to ponder as the month of July concluded. After congressional testimony from big tech chiefs, followed by big tech earnings, and after a mixed view from the Federal Reserve, corporate surprises and shakeups, and a historically bad gross domestic product report, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 managed to end the week with small gains, while the Dow Jones industrials pulled back fractionally.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Shanthi Rexaline's "Apple's Path To $2 Trillion Is Set As Wall Street Lauds Resilience, Ecosystem Engagement" reveals which analyst made Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) a top pick and which underestimated the iPhone maker.

In "Analysts Bullish On Google Following Mixed Quarter, With Ads Trending In The Right Direction," Wayne Duggan suggests mixed results didn't turn analysts bearish on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

The second-quarter print pleased Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) analysts and investors, according to Jayson Derrick's "The Street's Reaction To Facebook's Q2: Bulls Turn More Bullish."

"Morgan Stanley Double Upgrades Biogen, Says Alzheimer's Opportunity Ahead" by Priya Nigam outlines why Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) investors should not focus on the short-term headwinds.

Bears

Wall Street analysts have raised concerns regarding the meteoric valuation at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). So says "Why Tesla's 'Mindboggling' Valuation Is Difficult To Sustain Even Under Most Bullish Scenario" by Shanthi Rexaline.

In Priya Nigam's "Boeing Analyst: Crisis Of Confidence In Plane Manufacturer 'Justified'," see why Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) analysts are unconvinced about its guidance for the rest of 2020 and beyond.

"Starbucks Analysts Stick To Sidelines After Q3 Print, Break Down COVID-19 Impact On Coffee Chain" by Jayson Derrick discusses why Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) analysts are taking a wait and see approach.

Sanju Swamy's "Expedia Faces Slow Journey Back As COVID-19 Hammers Travel: Needham" points out why it could take three to five years for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) to recover.

