3 Scorching Hot Silver ETFs

The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV), the largest ETF in the silver category, is higher by 14.31% over the past month.

That's an impressive move — one that proves silver is finally entering a limelight in a year largely commanded by gold. Some analysts are forecasting more upside for the metal.

“The mining and materials equity team at RBC Capital Markets has raised its silver price forecasts by 16% in 2020, 17% in 2021 and 14% in 2022,” reports Northern Miner.

“RBC now forecasts silver prices will average $17.76 per oz. this year, $18.75 per oz. next year, and $18.50 per oz. in 2021.”

Here a few silver ETFs that could deliver more near-term upside.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR): The Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA: SIVR) does what the aforementioned SLV does, which is provided exposure to physical silver.

SIVR is the smaller of the two funds, but it's not “small” — it has $556.14 million in assets under management.

While these two ETFs deliver the same exposure, the pair don't offer the same returns for a very simple reason: SIVR's annual fee of 0.3%, or $30 on a $10,000 investment, is 20 basis points less than the fee found on the iShares product. So for long-term investors, SIVR is the way to go.

Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL): As is often the case with gold, silver miners participate in the underlying metal's price gyrations. That's good news right now for the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: SIL).

The $815.59-million SIL tracks the Solactive Global Silver Miners Total Return Index. Investors should note that there's not an expansive universe of large-cap silver miners. The weighted average market value of SIL's components is just over $8 billion, putting the ETF in mid-cap territory.

Market cap aside, SIL broke out yesterday, jumping 4.86% on above-average volume, extending its one-month gain to almost 31%.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ): One similarity among gold and silver miners is that both have a robust universe of small-cap constituents. Another similarity is that junior silver miners, like their gold counterparts, can overshoot the metal's price action in either direction.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: SILJ) is the dean of small-cap silver ETFs, and it's in rally mode.

On Monday, SILJ surged 6.57% on volume that was nearly triple the daily average, extending its gain over the past month to 40%.