Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, GE, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

This week's bullish calls included the electric vehicle leader and a COVID-19 vaccine hopeful.

Entertainment stocks dominated the week's bearish calls.

As the effects of the pandemic continued to dominate the headlines, the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 ended the week marginally higher, while the Nasdaq slipped about 1%.

It was a week in which investors were keeping an eye on Warren Buffett — and the big banks kicked off the dreaded new earnings season with mixed results. A top social media platform suffered a large, embarrassing hack, and an iconic name returned to the auto market.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

"Credit Suisse Doubles Tesla Price Target: 'Priced For Perfection'" by Priya Nigam suggests that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has delivered a phenomenal rally in 2020 — and has more positive catalysts ahead.

In "Why Microsoft Is Morgan Stanley's Top Pick Ahead Of The Q4 Print," Sanju Swamy examines why near-term demand and secular trends should benefit Microsoft Corporation (NYSE: MSFT).

A flurry of bullish option trades suggests some deep-pocketed investors see significant upside for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), according to Wayne Duggan's "Flood Of Unusual GE Call Buying Suggests Major Upside In The Next 6 Months."

Shanthi Rexaline's "Moderna Analyst: Coronavirus Vaccine Will Get Approved, Clock $5B+ In Orders Over Next Few Years" reveals why one analyst predicts billions in sales for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).

"Nvidia Analyst Says AI Is Fueling Data Center Growth" by Jackson Chen discusses why the pandemic driving artificial intelligence demand is a boost for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "The Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Benefit From The Twitter Hack" and "10 Reasons Why Investors May Start To View Walmart As A Tech Stock."

Bears

In Priya Nigam's "Netflix Lacks Lack Near-Term Catalysts, Credit Suisse Says After Q2 Report," see what lies ahead for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) after the crisis-driven boost in viewership.

Wayne Duggan's "Disney's Stock Falls On Downgrade, Cowen Says Parks Won't Fully Recover Until 2025" looks at why one Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) bull has run out of patience as the pandemic drags on.

The recent run at Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has made its valuation less attractive. So says "Spotify Hit With Double Downgrade As Upside Optionality Looks Fully Priced In" by Shanthi Rexaline.

Be sure to check out "Several Fundamental Risks Overlooked As Tesla Approaches $2,000: Morgan Stanley" and "OPEC Warns Second 'Strong Wave' Of Coronavirus Will Lead To Drop In Oil Demand." for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

