Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Microsoft, Netflix, Twitter And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

This week's bullish calls included the e-commerce and electric vehicle leaders.

Streaming and semiconductor giants were among the week's bearish calls.

Those investors who declined to sell in May and go away are keeping a close eye on how state "reopenings" are affecting stocks, sectors and the economy, and they also are bracing for the kickoff of a new earnings reporting season. The Oracle of Omaha made a notable acquisition this past week as well.

The big three U.S. indexes ended the week with gains of at least 1%. The clear winner was the Nasdaq, which rose by about 4%.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

"Amazon Shares Pass $3,000 And The Stock Has More Room To Run" by Priya Nigam suggests that prospects for Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) still may not be completely priced in, despite this year's run.

Short squeezes could drive significant additional upside at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), according to Wayne Duggan's "Analyst: Tesla And Nikola Are The 'Silent Short Seller Killers'."

Shanthi Rexaline's "Microsoft Gets New Street-High Price Target, Analyst Sees Transformational Cloud Story In Redmond" reveals why Microsoft Corporation (NYSE: MSFT) is a huge beneficiary of recent secular trends.

In "Square Analyst Sees Market Share Opportunity With Direct Deposit," Robert Schultz examines why its direct deposit feature could provide a sizable boost for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares.

Bears

The outperformance of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares makes its valuation less attractive. So says "4 Reasons Why Netflix's Stock Has Outperformed The Market" by Shanthi Rexaline.

In Priya Nigam's "6 Reasons Why Goldman Sachs Is Bearish On Intel," see why weakening PC demand and weak enterprise spending are just two of the headwinds that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) faces.

Jayson Derrick's "Why A Twitter Subscription Service Won't 'Move The Needle'" looks at why one analyst is not impressed with the prospects for the new Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) service.

"2 Stocks To Short In Q3, According To Bank Of America" by Wayne Duggan discusses why things are not likely to get any better for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) for the rest of the year. Plus, one other short candidate.

