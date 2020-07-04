Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Lululemon, Square, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

This week's bullish calls the he electric vehicle leader and a car rental giant.

A financial giant and a COVID-19 vaccine play were among the bearish calls

The big three U.S. indexes ended the holiday-shortened week with gains of at least 3%. A big bankruptcy in the oil patch comes ahead of a possible rekindled oil price war, and jobs numbers were better than expected.

Also, the leading electric vehicle maker trounced expectations last week and became the world's most valuable automaker. And the COVID-19 resurgence continues to wreak havoc on businesses large and small.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

In "Tesla Analyst Sees 'Major Home Run' In Q2 Deliveries Despite Year-Over-Year Declines," Elizabeth Balboa shares why better-than-expected Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) deliveries are a "jaw dropper."

Shanthi Rexaline's "Why Square Is A 'Need-To-Own' Stock For Years To Come" reveals why Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) revenue is likely to increase more than three times over the next five years.

"Avis Budget Benefits From Improving Used Car Market, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade" by Priya Nigam suggests that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) appears poised for share gains.

Its first major acquisition brings Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) a new revenue stream and new customers, according to Wayne Duggan's "Wall Street Weighs In On Lululemon's Mirror Acquisition."

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "2 Reasons Spiking COVID-19 Cases Doesn't Mean You Should Be Dumping Stocks" and Matt Maley On How To Profit When The Market's 'Dead Wrong.'"

Bears

"Morgan Stanley Option Traders Bet Millions On 25% Long-Term Downside" by Wayne Duggan discusses why the next year-and-a-half may not be as kind to Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) as the past three months.

Jayson Derrick's "Uber's Ex-Chief Business Officer Isn't A Fan Of Reported Postmates Deal" looks at whether Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) really benefits from its proposed acquisition of the food delivery business.

Uncertainty about the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) COVID-19 vaccine candidate remains. So says "Inovio Analyst Downgrades COVID-19 Vaccine Developer, Says Risk Higher After Rally" by Shanthi Rexaline.

In Priya Nigam's "BofA Downgrades iHeartMedia On Lower Visibility, Advertising, Event Headwinds," see why iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) lacks meaningful catalysts in the near term.

Be sure to check out "BofA Cuts Macau Estimates After 97% Year-Over-Year Drop In Gross Gaming Revenue" and "How Hong Kong's New Security Law May Affect Local Investments" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.