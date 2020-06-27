Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Facebook, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

This week's bullish calls again included the iPhone maker and the king of e-commerce.

The electric vehicle leader and a social media colossus were among the bearish calls.

The main U.S. indexes lost ground this past week, led by the 3.3% retreat in the Dow Jones industrials. It was a week in which the iPhone maker held its annual developers conference, the e-commerce leader made a big acquisition and America's bestselling vehicle got a makeover.

Business leaders were unhappy with recent immigration changes, the specter of new tariffs loomed and Democrats gained momentum.

Bulls: Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are some of the week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

"Apple's Patent Activity Points To Broad Product Development, Says Bullish BofA" by Priya Nigam suggests that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors could be overlooking the level of its innovation.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Why This Amazon Analyst Says Shares Are Worth As Much As $5K" reveals all the ways that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is much more than just an e-commerce company.

In "Tesla's Electric Vehicle Competition 'Not A Measurable Threat' Yet, Gene Munster Says," Elizabeth Balboa shares why Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) can fend off competition in the near term.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is well-positioned in the social media space, according to Jayson Derrick's "No Evidence Of TikTok Cannibalism, Says Snapchat Bull Wells Fargo."

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Can FANG Stocks Continue To Outshine The Broader Technology Sector?" and "Johnson & Johnson Option Trader Makes $1.7M Bet On 17% Upside."

Bears: "Facebook Analyst Says Verizon Boycott Increases Risk Of 'Snowball Effect'" by Wayne Duggan discusses why an advertising boycott could soon make things difficult for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

In Neer Varshney's "Tesla's 'Overvalued' Stock Being Falsely Driven By 'Tech-Oriented Investors,' Morgan Stanley Says," see why the sell-side firm says it's unlikely the electric vehicle leader can justify its present stock price within the next decade.

Bulls may be overestimating the profitability of the Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) COVID-19 treatment. So says "Gilead Analyst Questions Remdesivir's Ultimate Upside As Study Begins For Inhaled Version" by Shanthi Rexaline.

Jayson Derrick's "Analyst Says Fed's Stress Test Measures An 'Earnings Issue'" looks at why new Federal Reserve restrictions on Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and its peers is a "big deal."

Be sure to check out "Analyst: S&P 500 'Likely To End 2020 At Or Close To Current Levels'" and "After BlackBerry's Mixed Q1, BofA Says Its Valuation Reflects Risk" for additional bearish calls.

