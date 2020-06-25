Schaeffer's Investment Research Provides Insight On How To Manage Risk In The Options Market

The upcoming Benzinga Options Boot Camp, set to take place on June 26-27, 2020, will feature presentations from a line-up of options-trading experts and investors. Among the line-up is Schaeffer’s Investment Research.

At the beginning of all the shutdowns back in March came an unintentional side effect, an influx of new investors. This flood of new retail investors is an all-time high for the stock market.

Although taking into account the risks, volatility, and unpredictability of the market, it’s vital that this enthusiasm is met with a deep understanding of the trading arena.

Schaeffer’s Investment Research is a company that works to provide that education to new traders through options and trading ideas.

“Our goal at Schaeffer’s is to provide individual traders with the power to trade on a professional level, without that professional-sized account. From beginner to expert-level options traders, ongoing education is a critical part of success,” said Matthew Timpane, senior market strategist at Schaeffer’s.

Timpane will be speaking at Benzinga’s upcoming Options Boot Camp. His presentation will cover long and short stock/options setups heading into July. Schaeffer’s utilizes their own watchlists to monitor this data, tracking its movement.

“Currently, we see extreme call bias sentiment in the options market with some macro headwinds starting to evolve,” said Timpane. “We’re also at a point in this relief rally where many technical indicators are showing overbought readings and negative divergences.”

And according to Timpane, one thing investors or traders can do to manage their risk is by tightening stops on current positions and focusing on shorter-term holding period types of trades, as well as, prepare for intermediate-term opportunities that may present themselves soon.

To learn more about Schaeffer’s Investment Research, you can sign up for Benzinga’s Options Boot Camp by clicking here.

Photo by Roberto Júnior on Unsplash