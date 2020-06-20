Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Oracle, US Steel And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

This week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and an e-commerce giant.

An electric vehicle manufacturer and a steel colossus were among the bearish calls.

The main U.S. indexes ended the week higher, led by the Nasdaq's 3.7% gain. It was a week in which the Federal Reserve began buying corporate bonds for the first time; major corporations responded to social unrest; the Supreme Court issued decisions; and coronavirus cases were rising rapidly in parts of the U.S. While tensions increased on the Korean peninsula, things might be looking up between China and the U.S.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls: A case for significant upside for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares can be made, due in part to the coming 5G transition, according to an expert featured in Jayson Derrick's "Pro: Apple Shares Have Room To Run To $490."

"Needham Says Amazon's Media Business Worth $500B Based On 'Hidden Asset Value'" by Neer Varshney suggests that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) media products are worth about the same as its cloud business.

Priya Nigam's "5G Could Help Drive Cisco Systems Recovery, BofA Says In Upgrade" reveals why Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) numbers could bottom in the fourth quarter.

In "Low Interest Rates, Federal Stimulus Lead BofA To Raise Homebuilder Price Targets," Elizabeth Balboa shares why homebuilders such as D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) benefit from economic stimulus efforts.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Netflix 'Impervious' To Coronavirus, Recession: Imperial Capital" and "Micron Option Trader Bets $1.5M On 5% Upside Ahead Of Earnings."

Bears: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could be in for a sales shortfall in the second quarter. So says "Tesla Analyst Says Plunging Registrations In Key California Market Pushing Street Delivery Estimates Down" by Shanthi Rexaline.

In Wayne Duggan 's "Wall Street Cautious On Oracle: 'Investors Likely Have To See The Growth Before Believing It'," see how recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) results reveal challenges it faces.

Elizabeth Balboa's "Goldman Sachs Downgrades Slack To Sell On Competition Risk" looks at why Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) may not be able to hold its market share.

"US Steel Analyst 'Very Concerned' About Liquidity Following Guidance Update" by Wayne Duggan discusses how mid-quarter guidance reminded investors of challenges faced by United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X).

Be sure to check out "Disney Analyst Says The Mouse Faces Park, Production Problems: 'A Ferrari Without Gas'" and "H&R Block's Q4 Print Keeps Morgan Stanley Sidelined: 'A Lost Tax Season'" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.