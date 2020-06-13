Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Netflix, Starbucks And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

This week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and the king of e-commerce.

A coronavirus play and the electric vehicle leader were among the bearish calls.

Fears of a pandemic resurgence and other bad news finally caught up with the markets last week. Tempered optimism brought a sharp retreat in stocks on Thursday, in the wake of Federal Reserve commentary and even the Nasdaq hitting an all-time high. The tech-heavy index ended the week down more than 2%, while the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 were down around 5% or so.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Priya Nigam's "7 Reasons Why BofA Is Raising Apple's Price Target As Stock Reaches New Highs" reveals the drivers of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock that one top analyst sees.

"RBC Lifts Amazon Price Target To Street-High $3,300, Says It's 'Best Global Play' On E-Commerce" by Shanthi Rexaline makes the case that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) benefits as the adoption of online shopping accelerates.

In "Netflix Option Trader Makes $73.6M Bet On 5% Upside," Wayne Duggan shares why at least one trader sees further upside for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock despite a sizable gain in the past six months.

Customer additions and conservative guidance bode well for Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY), according to Jayson Derrick's "Does Chewy Deserve A Treat After Q1 Print? The Street Debates."

Bears

Yet another key analyst sees trouble ahead for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). So says "Tesla Bear Gordon Johnson Says Production Cutback Imminent At Giga Shanghai" by Shanthi Rexaline.

In Priya Nigam's "KeyBanc Downgrades Starbucks Amid Slower Recovery," see why one key analyst believes there is limited upside for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) in the near term.

"Here's How Large Option Traders Are Playing Gilead Following Latest COVID-19 Trial Data" by Wayne Duggan discusses why several options traders made large bets that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) stock is headed lower.

Elizabeth Balboa's "6 Lululemon Analysts On Q1 Performance, Coronavirus Strategy" looks at why the Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) earnings report failed to impress analysts.

