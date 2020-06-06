Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Gilead, Shopify, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

This week's bullish calls included semiconductor and casino stocks.

Cruise and electric vehicle stocks were among the bearish calls.

The Dow Jones industrials ended last week more than 6% higher while the S&P 500 saw almost a 5% gain. That was due in part to a shockingly strong employment report for May and despite mounting unrest nationwide focused on racial inequities, police brutality and the federal response to protests. The Nasdaq lagged the other main indexes, up a little more than 3% for the week.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) has been among the best-performing stocks but remains a long-term winner, according to Elizabeth Balboa's "Why Shopify — And Not Zoom — Is The Stock To Chase Right Now."

"Why BofA Recommends Buying GPU Plays AMD and Nvidia" by Shanthi Rexaline makes the case that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock is still attractive despite its recent run-up.

In "'Long Lines And Packed Flights': Casino Stocks Rise Following Vegas Reopening," Wayne Duggan shares why MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and others are accelerating their reopening plans.

Priya Nigam's "Gilead Analyst: Coronavirus Drug, Arcus Collaboration Make Biopharma A Buy" suggests that consensus estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) appear overly conservative.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "History Suggests Record 50-Day Stock Market Rally May Be Just The Beginning" and "Cramer Says The Latest Rotation Trend Is Driven By 'Ravenous Consumers.'"

Bears

One key analyst sees trouble ahead for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). So says "Tesla's China, Europe Performance Suggests Quarter Will Be One Of Automaker's Weakest, Says Gordon Johnson" by Shanthi Rexaline.

Tanzeel Akhtar's "Morgan Stanley Deboards From Cruise Lines, Bearish On Carnival, Norwegian And Royal Caribbean" looks at why Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) and its peers have a long slog to recovery.

"Ex-Whole Foods Exec Says Grocery Stores Need To Prepare For Next Disruption" by Jayson Derrick discusses why the likes of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) likely are unprepared for further disruption of the national food chain.

In Priya Nigam's "DocuSign's COVID-19 Quarantine Benefits Could Last Longer, But Not Enough To Move BofA From Sidelines," see why upbeat DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) results were not good enough.

Be sure to check out "Pro Investor Says Market Isn't Pricing In China Risks" and "5 Reasons The Value Stock Rally May Run Out Of Steam" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

