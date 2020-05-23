Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Carvana, Comcast, Walmart And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the last week.

This week's bullish calls included a couple of big-box retailers.

Big banks featured recently in both bullish and bearish calls.

As the reopening of the economy gears up, leading to some optimism on Wall Street, the major U.S. indexes ended last week with 3%-plus gains.

Tensions between the United States and China are on the rise, and a variety of opinions about economic recovery came from the likes of Mark Cuban, Jamie Dimon, Jerome Powell and George Soros in the last week.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of the last week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Spencer Israel's "Big Banks: Playing A Rebound Within The Financial Sector" says investors already may be looking ahead to a potential recovery of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and its peers in the financial sector.

In "A Modern Retail Winner: Wall Street Bullish On Walmart Following Big Q1," Wayne Duggan shares what several analysts had to say about Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) since its impressive report.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) has fared well despite a shaky housing market. So says Elizabeth Balboa's "Who Could Win, Lose As US Homebuilding Starts Decline: Home Depot 'Performing Well' During Coronavirus Crisis."

"9 Nvidia Analysts On Q1 Beat, Ampere GPU: 'A Pure Play In Accelerated Computing'" by Shanthi Rexaline shows that a top analyst considers NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) its top sector pick.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "This Analyst Likes Kraft Heinz Stock And Its 40% Discount To Peers" and "CSX Is Set For Recovery In 2021, UBS Says In Upgrade."

Bears

Wayne Duggan's "JPMorgan Option Trader Bets $4M On Downside Ahead" looks at several bets made this last week that the recent rally in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) stock reverses course soon.

"Guggenheim Predicts 'Tough Road' Ahead For Comcast, Downgrades Stock" by Jayson Derrick discusses how the coronavirus crisis is likely to impact each Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) business unit.

In Tom Meilleur's "Carvana: A Questionable Used Car Business Model," see how Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) has been growing very fast since its initial public offering, but has not produced a single profitable quarter in that that time.

Many smaller businesses may struggle to remain afloat, especially if the economy reopens only partially, according to "Square Faces Risk From Struggling Smaller Businesses, BofA Says In Double Downgrade" by Priya Nigam. See what that means for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).

Be sure to check out "Generic Threat To Amarin's Vascepa Overrides Positive Sentiment On Coronavirus Announcement" and "Unemployment Prospects, Rate Environment Sends Bank of America Neutral On Charles Schwab" for additional bearish calls.

