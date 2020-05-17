Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, SmileDirectClub, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included video streaming and aerospace leaders.

Bearish calls included cruise line operators and a restaurant chain.

As Congress debated reopening the economy and the Federal Reserve warned that a recovery would be slow, word came of the reopening of theme parks, auto plants, tech giants and even trading floors. The major U.S. indexes ended last week in the red, led by about a 2.5% retreat in the Dow Jones industrials.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

Despite near-term volatility, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is still winning buyers. So says Elizabeth Balboa's "3 Reason To Buy Netflix Stock Right Now, According To Jefferies."

In "Here's How Large Boeing Option Traders Are Reacting To Abysmal Monthly Orders," Wayne Duggan shares a look at a flurry of bullish Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) option trades after further 737 Max cancellations.

"AbbVie's Potential Is 'Underappreciated,' Says Morgan Stanley Analyst" by Shanthi Rexaline looks at what prompted a top analyst to remain bullish on biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV).

Jayson Derrick's "Key Takeaways From BofA's Deep Dive Into Grocery Stocks" says sales at Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and others are likely to sustain a higher year-over-year pace.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at Activist Investor Nelson Peltz Says He Is Putting New Capital To Work and Morgan Stanley Analyst Says Many Tesla Investors 'Absolutely Adore' Musk's Dominating Strategy.

Bears

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Analyst: Here's How Long Carnival, Norwegian And Royal Caribbean Can Last Without Revenue," see why Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) may only last months with business at a standstill.

The agriculture industry will struggle in the back half of 2020, according to "Agricultural Chemical Companies Had A Good Start To 2020, And BofA Says It's Over" by Priya Nigam. See how Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) and others may fare.

"Stephens On Cheesecake Factory: No Catalyst Or Recovery In Sight" by Jayson Derrick looks at how Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) is overexposed to malls, according to one key analyst.

Priya Nigam's "BofA Downgrades SmileDirectClub, Sees Slower Recovery Ahead" discusses how SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) may fare in the year or so.

Be sure to check out Mark Cuban On Consumer Demand, Small Businesses Dilemma And Market Uncertainty and Why Whitney Tilson Is Selling Stocks: 'We're In An Enormous Hole' for additional bearish calls.

