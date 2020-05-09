Bulls And Bears Of The Week: American Airlines, Peloton, Roku And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included stay-at-home winners and a bankrupt utility.

Bearish calls included struggling airlines and a lagging social media player.

The major U.S. indexes ended last week with solid gains, led by a 6% rise in the Nasdaq, despite a historically bad jobs report and U.S.-China relations deteriorating once again. Also, another big retailer filed for bankruptcy last week, ahead of the coming retail earnings season.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

In "Why Roku Is Still A Long-Term Winner In The Streaming Wars," Wayne Duggan shares why analysts believe Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is positioned to overcome its near-term challenges.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) analysts are bullish despite mixed quarterly results. So says Elizabeth Balboa's "Analysts See Peloton Taking Off Even After States Lift Stay-At-Home Orders."

Priya Nigam's "PG&E Analyst Sees Buying Opportunity In Bankrupt California Utility's Shares" says shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) are trading at just the right price.

"Nio Analyst Says Improving Sales Trajectory, Easing Liquidity Concerns Support Bullish Stance" by Shanthi Rexaline looks at what prompted a top analyst to turn bullish on Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO).

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Bitcoin Gains Major Backer In Paul Tudor Jones" and "Coronavirus Drives Surge In Online Grocery Penetration For Players Like Amazon Prime Now, Walmart."

Bears

In Elizabeth Balboa's "All The Bad News From Airlines This Week: 'Travel Demand Is Essentially Zero,'" see what happened to American Airlines Group Inc (NYSE: AAL) and its peers when Warren Buffett walked away.

"These Analysts Aren't Supporting Beyond Meat's Stock Surge" by Jayson Derrick looks at why investors might have been impressed by Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) results — but analysts remained bearish.

See what limits the ability of Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) to gain market share, according to "Qualcomm Is A Victim Of Its Own Success, Says Bearish Wells Fargo" by Priya Nigam.

Wayne Duggan's "Wall Street Weighs In On Pinterest's Disappointing Quarter" discusses ways that Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) may be lagging its social media peers.

Be sure to check out "11 Reasons Billionaire Investor Leon Cooperman Is Worried About Long-Term Impacts Of COVID-19" and "Cramer Says Up To 1 Out Of 3 Restaurants, Bars Will Close" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Photo courtesy of Peloton.