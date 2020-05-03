Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Ford, Gilead, Microsoft, Intel And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included big tech stocks and an electric vehicle giant.

Bearish calls included top carmaker and a biotech with a possible COVID-19 treatment.

The markets had their best month in more than 30 years, even as the major U.S. indexes ended the week on a sour note. Earnings reports came fast and furious last week, including those from tech giants and big oil. Also, the Federal Reserve promised to keep interest rates low, and there were warnings about coming meat shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

In "Locked Down, Demand Up: Amazon Shines As Virus Economy Plays To Its Strengths," J.J. Kinahan shares why Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has benefited from the economic situation.

"Microsoft Analysts On Redmond's Q3 Beat: 'A Core Growth Holding'" by Shanthi Rexaline looks at what the latest quarterly results suggest iss in store for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) posted a surprise profit, according to Elizabeth Balboa's "Tesla Analysts Break Down Free Cash Flow, Fremont Shutdown, 2020 Expectations After Q1 Print."

Priya Nigam's "Intel Could Reach New Peaks In 2020 And Beyond, Says Bullish BofA" says that many concerns about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) now appear to be overblown.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at Warren Buffett Says There's No Bubble In FANG Stocks, But He's Still Not Buying and A Deep Dive On Coronavirus Vaccine Plays Moderna, Inovio.

Bears

Wayne Duggan's "Ford Analysts React To Earnings: 'Potential Liquidity Crunch Looming'" discusses the worse than expected second-quarter guidance from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

Uncertainty ruled in the wake of the Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) earnings report. So says "Gilead Analysts See Questionable Commercial Opportunity For Coronavirus Candidate Remdesivir" by Shanthi Rexaline.

"Morgan Stanley On Caterpillar And United Rental's Stock: 'Time To Leave'" by Jayson Derrick looks at what to expect from Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) for the next few years.

In Tanzeel Akhtar's "Mining Sector Hit By Coronavirus Lockdowns, Silver Production Walloped," see how much Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) and its peers are hurting.

Be sure to check out Does 'Sell In May And Go Away' Actually Work? and US Economy In 'Biggest Negative Shock', Unemployment Might Go Up To 16%, Trump Adviser Says for additional bearish calls.

