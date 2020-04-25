Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Boeing, Disney, Netflix And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included the iPhone maker and e-commerce and aerospace leaders.

Bearish calls included top video streaming providers and an electric vehicle giant.

The major U.S. indexes ended another COVID-19-focused week in the red. The Dow Jones industrials were down nearly 2%, but the Nasdaq was almost flat. It was also a week in which volatility in oil prices spiked and the first-quarter earnings reporting season kicked into high gear.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

"Apple Analyst Braces For 'Friday The 13th'-Like Q2, Says iPhone On Track" by Shanthi Rexaline looks at why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is well-positioned despite headwinds around the upcoming earnings report.

Priya Nigam's "Goldman Sachs Lifts Amazon Price Target Ahead Of Q1 Report" says that expectations for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) results and guidance are high.

The grounded Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX may not return to the skies until late summer or early fall, according to Jayson Derrick's "Boeing Shares Lose Altitude On New Coronavirus-Driven Concerns." Agreements with customers soon will allow them to walk away without penalties.

In "Baird Analyst Says 'Don't Give Up' Yet On Gilead's Remdesivir," Jayson Derrick shares why Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) investors should not be put off by disappointing data on this potential coronavirus treatment.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "BofA's Stock Picks For Income Funds In 'Extremely Volatile' Earnings Season" and "Gates Likens Coronavirus Pandemic To World War II, Says 'Impossible To Overstate The Pain.'"

Bears

Wayne Duggan's "Disney Analyst Downgrades Stock, Projects Parks Won't Reopen Until 2021" discusses why pandemic headwinds are simply too strong for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) investors to ignore.

One top Wall Street analyst not only downgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock but questioned its valuation. So says "BofA Downgrades Tesla, Says Company 'Faces Several Hurdles'" by Wayne Duggan.

In Neer Varshney's "One Word To Describe Netflix's Q1 Results? 'Temporary,' Says Loup Ventures' Munster," see what is offsetting last week's impressive earnings report from Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

"GameStop's Short-Term Sales Boost To Power Down Soon, Analyst Says" by Priya Nigam looks at why increasing online sales and digital downloads offer little for GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

Be sure to check out "5 Things You Need To Know Before Buying The USO Oil ETF" and "Why It May Pay To Remain Bearish On Small Caps" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

