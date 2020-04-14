Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bill Baruch: Southwest Is Going To Outperform Peers In The Long Term

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2020 4:50pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Bill Baruch of Blue Line Capital said the airline sector is a very tough space right now and investors should pick names they like. He added that President Trump won't let these companies disappear so this is providing some support.

Baruch said the airlines stocks may not perform throughout this year or at least through the next couple of months, but he would take a look at Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV).

The low that Southwest tested in March and April is the 61.8% retracement from the 2009 low. He sees that as a good technical support. If the stock could break above $38, it could reach $44 in the near term. In 2021 and 2022, Baruch expects Southwest to be a better performer than its peers.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LUV)

ICYMI: Venture Capitalist Palihapitiya Says Airlines Deserve To Fail
How Large Option Traders Are Playing Airlines Right Now
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Commentary: Why Airlines Are Giving Freight The Window Seats
Delta, United Extend Loyalty Memberships For Another Year As Coronavirus Pummels Airlines
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Baruch Blue Line Capital CNBC Trading NationLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga