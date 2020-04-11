Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Intel And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included the iPhone maker and the leading electric vehicle maker.

Bearish calls included entertainment, financial and pharmaceutical giants.

The economic and social fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued to overshadow nearly everything last week. Yet, the stock market saw its best week in decades, with the main U.S. indexes rising 10% or more. The week also saw progress on settling the oil price war, further record unemployment claims and the final presidential contenders are all but set now.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

In "2 Companies Well Positioned To Weather The Coronavirus Storm," Howie Bick shares why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will be one of the few companies positioned to bounce back strongly from the pandemic.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has converted another of its Wall Street skeptics, according to Wayne Duggan's "Jefferies Upgrades Tesla, Says Company Is 'Doubling Market Coverage With Model Y'."

"Intel Gains Market Share Over AMD In March: Survey" by Shanthi Rexaline looks at how Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is slowly and steadily clawing back market share from its rival, reversing a months-long trend.

Priya Nigam's "UBS Upgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance, Says Valuation Reflects Heightened Near-Term Risks" says Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) same-store sales are likely to be fairly resilient as activity levels return to normal.

Bears

Wayne Duggan's "Wells Fargo Downgrades Disney, Says Company 'Will Evaluate The Dividend'" discusses why the theme parks will be an albatross for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) stock.

The JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) CEO is not optimistic in the short term. So says "JPMorgan 'Cannot Be Immune' From Pandemic, Says CEO Jamie Dimon Predicting 'Bad Recession'" by Shivdeep Dhaliwal.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Morgan Stanley Downgrades Lilly On Valuation, Says Growth, Pipeline Potential Balanced By Stock Premium," see what's up with Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) .

"With Harley-Davidson Production, Sales Frozen, Argus Downshifts On Stock" by Priya Nigam looks at why recent developments at Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) have been particularly disappointing.

