'Fast Money' Traders Reveal What They're Going To Watch This Week

Guy Adami said on CNBC's "Fast Money" that he's watching gold as Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) traded around 13.5% higher on Thursday. He's also interested in banks, especially JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), which is going to report earnings this week.

Tim Seymour is looking for retail sales and China's import and export numbers. He is also interested in earnings of JPMorgan, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB).

Karen Finerman wants to hear what the banks say about their book value and she's also interested in the news about expanded testing.

Steve Grasso is not interested in earnings and economic data. He wants to see coronavirus (COVID-19) death rates flatten out because that is when he will know that we are out of the woods.

Related Links:

What To Know About The Stock Market's Best Week Since 1974

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Intel And More