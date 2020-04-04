'Fast Money' Traders Weigh In On AT&T, Tesla And Twitter

Market Overview

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2020 9:50am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Guy Adami said he agrees with Goldman Sachs' upgrade on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) as the stock should benefit from increased traffic during the crisis. He is concerned about the ad spending, but he thinks that traders who want to play the market can buy some at the current price level.

Dan Nathan sees Twitter as a valuable utility for the users, but the company is not growing sales at a rate one might expect for a growth company valued this way. If it drops to high to mid teens, the stock would be amazingly cheap, said Nathan.

See Also: Tesla Analysts Dissect 'Surprisingly Strong' Q1 Deliveries Data

Tim Seymour spoke about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). He thinks the stock traded lower Friday as investors listened to the downgrade from MoffettNathanson, which now has a $23 price target for the stock. Seymour explained the company wanted to become more cyclical, but it has done so in the recession and now, investors are concerned about its debt. He has a long position in the name and he added the company now has a lower financing costs.

Steve Grasso would be a seller of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) because going forward delivery numbers are going to be disappointed. Nathan is concerned people won't be able to afford Tesla's cars during the recession. He thinks the stock should be trading lower.

