PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Starbucks

As is so often the case in the markets, bad news for one company can be good news for another. An excellent example of this dynamic is the contrasting price action in the shares Thursday of Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) and Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX).

Bad New Is Bad News, And Accounting Issues Are Horrible News

Before the open, Luckin Coffee said its COO "fabricated transactions" to boost the company's sales and withdrew all previous financial statements over the past year. Wall Street can be forgiving on some issues, but when it comes to accounting fraud, it shows no mercy.

As expected shares, of Luckin Coffee shares were slaughtered in premarket trading, but recovered some of the losses in the regular session.

Nothing But Sellers

Before the shocking announcement was made, shares of Luckin were trading in the $22.50 area. Within 30 minutes, it swooned to $3.74, far beyond its former all-time low of $13.71 from last May. By the opening bell, it had recovered to $4.90.

Nothing But Buyers

The huge windfall in profits for the shorts and the potential of a profitable long attracted huge buyers in the first 45 minutes of the session. In a straight-up fashion, the issue raced to $10.58 before falling back to $7 area.

At the time of publication, Luckin shares were down 74.89% at $6.58.

Good News For Starbucks

It does not take long for savvy traders, investors and algorithms to figure out that if Luckin Coffee goes away, it will be good news for its competitors, mainly Starbucks.

Starbucks opened up nearly $3 higher from its $62.62 close and spiked to $68.70. After peaking at that level, it has continued to make new lows for the session. At the time of publication, Starbucks shares were up 1.63% at $63.64.

Starbucks Moving Forward

The struggles of a competitor have bullish implications for Starbucks. But there is still a huge negative force looming for Starbucks, its competitors and others in the restaurant sector: COVID-19.

At this time, the company is bleeding cash, with many of its locations closed and the ones that are still open experiencing much slower business. We have no idea how long the closures will last at this point in the crisis.

And with a recession — or depression — looming, will the luxury of a $5 cup of coffee become a thing of the past?