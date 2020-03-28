Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Netflix, Nike, Target And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a beleaguered aerospace giant, video streaming leader and a top retailer.

Bearish calls included a big bank and a leading electric vehicle maker.

Despite a rough close on Friday, we saw a bear market rally last week, with the Dow Jones industrials ending more than 16% higher, the Nasdaq up over 9% and S&P 500 in between. Agreement on an economic stimulus package prompted the optimism, but the COVID-19 pandemic continued to dominate the headlines and among other things was responsible for record jobless claims last week.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are some of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Boeing Analyst Turns Bullish After Deep Sell-Off," see why a key analyst found something to like about Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). Has the beleaguered aerospace giant taken a turn for the better?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) benefits from COVID-19, according to Wayne Duggan's "Netflix Download Data Suggests 'Top And Bottom Line Outperformance' Due To Social Distancing."

In "Analysts Mostly Impressed With Nike's China Recovery," Jayson Derrick shares some takeaways from the most recent Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) quarterly report. See how it managed coronavirus-related disruptions in China.

Priya Nigam's "BofA Upgrades Micron Technology On Rising Datacenter Chip Demand" examines the new growth opportunities for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) despite a slowing global economy.

"Target Analysts React To Pandemic Business Update, Credit Suisse Sees Long-Term Positives" by Jayson Derrick looks at reactions to the Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) update on sales trends.

Bears

"JPMorgan Chase Falls On Downgrade, Analyst Says Valuation Reflects Its Revenue Power" by Priya Nigam looks at why Fed rate cuts will hurt JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) even if its balance sheet continues to grow.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Argus Downgrades Tesla On Coronavirus Impact, Slashes 2020 Delivery Forecast By 19%" suggests that the pandemic will hurt Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) this year.

A strong balance sheet and healthy dividend are not enough to lift Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT). So says "BofA Downgrades Caterpillar, Strengths Not Enough To Offset Energy Exposure" by Priya Nigam.

