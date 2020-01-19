4 ETFs For Alphabet's Ascent Into The Four Comma Club

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG GOOGL) joined rivals Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the prestigious $1 trillion market value club on Friday, aka “The Four Comma Club.”

This is the first time the internet search giant has joined the $1 trillion pantheon and that's good news not only for investors in the stock, but for those holding some of the nearly 170 exchange traded funds that own the stock.

“Alphabet’s shares are among a small group of stocks found in the top holdings of both mutual funds and hedge funds, two types of institutions whose investing styles tend to be markedly different, a Goldman Sachs analysis showed,” reports Reuters.

Some well-known ETFs are also big Alphabet holders. Let's have a look at a few here.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

By less than 20 basis points over the ETF with the second-largest Alphabet stake, the Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA: FCOM) leads the way with an 11.77% weight to the stock. That percentage jumps to around 23% when accounting for both the “A” and “C” share classes, something that FCOM and rival cap-weighted communication services ETFs do with Alphabet stock.

Another perk of FCOM is that with its annual fee of 0.084% per year, or $8.40 on a $10,000 stake, it's the cheapest ETF tracking this sector. 5G deployment is another reason to consider FCOM this year.

“Many of the bellwether companies in the communication services sector gave power to 4G, and others showed us truly world-changing use cases for mobile broadband. I believe the same will be true of 5G,” said Fidelity in a recent note. “From a consumer standpoint, 5G will be dramatically faster but less of an improvement over the last generational shift, which introduced mobile broadband to the world. So, what is revolutionary about 5G? The answer lies with the proliferation of connected devices, appliances, systems, and more—also known as the internet of things—and where that collected data can take us.”

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ: DUSA) is a focused, actively managed ETF that can be used as an alternative or a complement to broader, passive domestic equity strategies. Just three ETFs, including the aforementioned FCOM, have larger Alphabet weights than the 10.72% DUSA devotes to the stock.

“Davis Advisors’ management style largely targets durable businesses with above average margin returns, strong competitive advantages and durability. Companies also have to show strong management that have been in place for over five years as long-term investors can be sure that these are ethical, honest people that will help the business last,” according to ETF Trends.

DUSA's overweight exposure to Alphabet is helping the fund slightly outpace the S&P 500 to start 2020.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI)

Alphabet's business lines are sprawling, but the company remains widely viewed as an internet firm. To that end, Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ: PNQI) is the internet ETF with largest allocation to the company at about 8.20%, making the stock the fund's second-largest holding.

The $557.3 million PNQI, which turns 12 years old in June, follows the NASDAQ Internet Index. That index “is designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid US-listed companies engaged in internet-related businesses and that are listed on one of the major US stock exchanges,” according to Invesco.

Just six ETFs, including FCOM and DUSA, have larger Alphabet exposure than PNQI.

TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (TTTN)

Perhaps a hidden gem in the world of internet ETFs, the TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NASDAQ: TTTN) combines U.S. and Chinese internet equities, giving it a unique methodology in this category.

The fund tracks the Nasdaq China US Internet Tiger Index, which is usually home to the 10 largest American and 10 biggest Chinese internet companies that are publicly traded.

Hence, an almost 8% weight to Alphabet is found in this ETF.

