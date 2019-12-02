Market Overview

Alibaba, Wendy's And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Dec. 2

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2019 4:06pm   Comments
Alibaba, Wendy's And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Dec. 2

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova recommended Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) as a buy.

Jim Lebentahl wants to buy Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU). He said it looks like it has already turned.

See Also: Roku Falls On Morgan Stanley Downgrade, Analyst Thinks Revenue Growth Will Slow In 2020

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT).

Rob Sechan thinks iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (NYSE: IHF) is a buy.

Stephen Weiss said he bought Roku during the break. His final trade is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).

