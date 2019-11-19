Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

An Active Approach To Autonomous Vehicle Investing
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2019 10:28am   Comments
Share:
An Active Approach To Autonomous Vehicle Investing

There are several exchange traded funds focusing on futuristic approaches to transportation, such as electric and autonomous vehicles. Most of these funds are passive index-based products, but a new active idea is here.

The Smart ETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSE: MOTO) debuted Monday courtesy of California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management.

“The actively managed ETF will hold 35 equity positions of approximately equal weight, a signature investment approach of Guinness Atkinson’s fund strategies, and will have a global mandate,” according to a statement from the fund.

Why It's Important

MOTO aims to tap into some of the seismic shifts at play in the transportation industry today, be it the electric vehicle boom led by the likes of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), autonomous vehicles, ride-hailing via companies like Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), self-flying taxis and more.

Those are elements in what Guinness Atkinson calls “smart transportation.”

“Smart transportation is autonomous vehicles,” the fund issuer said. “It is electric vehicles. It is vehicles seeing and communicating with each other. It is ride sharing and transportation as a service which will result in considerable savings for consumers. It is the efficient use of vehicles rather than having them be parked 95% of the time.”

The new new MOTO holds 35 stocks on equal-weight basis. Holdings include Tesla, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

MOTO may be a thematic ETF, but its approach is broad, touching various corners of the new transportation ecosystem, such as “vehicle technologies, battery or fuel production and storage, charging, smart grids, networks, efficiency technologies and other activities, services and products that enable or enhance autonomous or electric vehicles (both ground-based and airborne),” according to the issuer.

What's Next

It's hard to argue with the investment thesis behind MOTO. Electric vehicle costs are declining and are expected reach parity with internal combustion engines over the next several years.

Additionally, self-driving technology is progressing while the notion of transportation as a service is gaining traction, indicating that MOTO could be a well-timed addition to the thematic ETF landscape.

The new ETF charges 0.68% per year, or $68 on a $10,000 investment.

Related Links:

Change Happens In A Big Low Vol ETF

A Really Cheap International ETF

Posted-In: Long Ideas News Sector ETFs New ETFs Top Stories Tech Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + INTC)

Google Stadia Launches: Here's What To Know About Price, Games And More
Boeing, Intel And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Nov. 18
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
How Google's Fitbit Acquisition Is Already Posing Some Problems
More Records Shattered: Stocks Start Week At Record Highs With More Retail Earnings Next
Days After Disney+ Launch, Hulu Hikes Prices For Live TV
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Swoosh!: Amazon Loses Nike

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday