Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amgen, Lyft And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 16

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2019 11:27am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said he likes the reaffirmation in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) He added that $250 is the targeted price level and he would stay in the name.

Karen Finerman wants to take a short position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond (NYSE: HYG) as a hedge. She explained it's going to decline if the market trades lower.

Dan Nathan said that Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) looks like it's bottoming. He would be a buyer.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) going into earnings.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Guy AdamiLong Ideas Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HYG + AMGN)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA Decisions, Johnson & Johnson Among Big Pharma Earnings
Pfenex Gets FDA Seal of Approval For Amgen's Forteo Biosimilar
Biotech Stock On The Radar: FDA Verdict Ahead For Pfenex's Osteoporosis Biosimilar
Qudian, HYG And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 2
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These October PDUFA Dates
Barron's Picks And Pans: American Airlines, Chipotle, GM, Wells Fargo, More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

7 Most Shorted Airline Stocks Since The 737 Max Grounding