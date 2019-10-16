Amgen, Lyft And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 16

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said he likes the reaffirmation in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) He added that $250 is the targeted price level and he would stay in the name.

Karen Finerman wants to take a short position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond (NYSE: HYG) as a hedge. She explained it's going to decline if the market trades lower.

Dan Nathan said that Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) looks like it's bottoming. He would be a buyer.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) going into earnings.