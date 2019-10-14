'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their View On Slack, Beyond Meat And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he has a long position in Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK). The company reported 12 million daily active users last week, but that has not done much for the stock. He thinks the stock is going to regain technical momentum by getting above $27.50. He would be very concerned if it drops below $21. In that case, he would close his long position.

Ron Insana explained that Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is trading lower because of negative headlines and increasing competition. People are asking if some innovating ideas in the food area are going to be more nutritious than Beyond Meat.

See Also: Wells Fargo Is Cautious On Beyond Meat's Stock As Competition Rises

Jenny Harrington still likes B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS). She has a long position in the name and she thinks the dividend yield is safe.

Jon Najarian said tables are very active in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) and he likes the stock at its current price level. He has also noticed some call options activity.