Newmont Goldcorp, Robert Half And 'Fast Money' Picks For October 11

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Brian Kelly suggested investors should check out Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE: NEM). He would be a buyer.

Karen Finerman likes Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL). She thinks the stock is cheap.

Dan Nathan thinks there is still some room on the downside in iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ: TLT), but the bottom is close and investors can buy the stock pretty soon.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI).