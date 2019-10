Roku, Starbucks And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 8

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said he likes Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). He has a long position in the name.

Carter Worth would take a short position in Utilities SPDR (NYSE: XLU).

Karen Finerman is a buyer of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC).

Steve Grasso recommended a long position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU).