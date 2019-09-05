Cloudera, Twitter And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 5
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova recommended U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) as a buy.
Stephen Weiss wants to keep buying Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR).
Jon Najarian is a buyer of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH).
Pete Najarian thinks that Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is going higher.
