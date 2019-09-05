Market Overview

Cloudera, Twitter And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 5

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2019 4:27pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova recommended U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) as a buy.

Stephen Weiss wants to keep buying Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR).

Jon Najarian is a buyer of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH).

Pete Najarian thinks that Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is going higher.

