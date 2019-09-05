On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova recommended U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) as a buy.

Stephen Weiss wants to keep buying Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR).

See Also: A Step In The Right Direction: Cloudera Rallies After Impressive Q2 Earnings

Jon Najarian is a buyer of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH).

Pete Najarian thinks that Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is going higher.