CVS, Mastercard And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 3

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kate Moore of BlackRock said she is still bullish on the Chinese consumer. She thinks  there is a high probability we are going to get more targeted Chinese fiscal stimulus, which should support the consumption trend.

Jon Najarian is a buyer of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK). He noticed unusual options activity in the name.

Josh Brown wants to buy Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH).

See Also: Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Roku And AGQ

Jim Lebenthal likes CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS).

Stephanie Link is bullish on DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD).

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon Najarian

