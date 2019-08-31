Market Overview

Dan Nathan's Microsoft Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2019 3:40pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about a bullish trading idea in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). He said that the company has changed its business model since the last recession and that probably insulates it if an entreprise spending recession happens.

Nathan thinks that the price of options in Microsoft is relatively low and he wants to use options to make a bullish bet. He wants to buy the October 140/150 calls spread for $2.65. The trade breaks even at $142.65 or around 3.5% above the closing price on Friday. The maximal profit for the trade is $7.35.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionLong Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

