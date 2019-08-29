On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) as a buy. He noticed some options activity in the name.

Jon Najarian noticed a purchase of September expiration calls in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN).

Brenda Vingiello is a buyer of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS). She thinks it's becoming more of an integrated health care company that should really benefit from a shift to lower-cost healthcare. She sees the stock as inexpensive.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC). He likes its dividend yield.