On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Steve Grasso said he would be a seller of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) on the pop and he would be a buyer of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Brian Kelly wants to buy ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSE: TBT).

Karen Finerman is a buyer of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL).

Dan Nathan would sell SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE: XRT).

